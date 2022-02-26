Wes Burns equaliser snatches late draw for Ipswich at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wes Burns equaliser snatches late draw for Ipswich at Morecambe

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:18 pm
Wes Burns (left) earned Ipswich a point at Morecambe (Nigel French/PA)
A late goal from Wes Burns earned Ipswich a 1-1 draw at Morecambe to deny manager Derek Adams a winning start on his return to the club.

Burns squeezed a close-range shot under Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson with just three minutes remaining to snatch victory from the Shrimps, who opened the scoring with an Aaron Wildig header.

Adams returned for a second stint as Morecambe boss earlier this week to replace Stephen Robinson.

The visitors enjoyed the greater share of possession in the first half and created a number of chances, with James Norwood firing over from close range and Sone Aluko and Sam Morsy forcing Carson into fine saves.

The second half saw Morecambe hit back, with Cole Stockton coming close before substitute Wildig headed Adam Phillips’ cross home from six yards out.

Carson made two excellent saves from Bersant Celina before Burns finally breached the Shrimps’ defence with a shot on the turn from eight yards out.

