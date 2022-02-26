Wes Burns equaliser snatches late draw for Ipswich at Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late goal from Wes Burns earned Ipswich a 1-1 draw at Morecambe to deny manager Derek Adams a winning start on his return to the club.

Burns squeezed a close-range shot under Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson with just three minutes remaining to snatch victory from the Shrimps, who opened the scoring with an Aaron Wildig header.

Adams returned for a second stint as Morecambe boss earlier this week to replace Stephen Robinson.

The visitors enjoyed the greater share of possession in the first half and created a number of chances, with James Norwood firing over from close range and Sone Aluko and Sam Morsy forcing Carson into fine saves.

The second half saw Morecambe hit back, with Cole Stockton coming close before substitute Wildig headed Adam Phillips’ cross home from six yards out.

Carson made two excellent saves from Bersant Celina before Burns finally breached the Shrimps’ defence with a shot on the turn from eight yards out.