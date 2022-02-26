Shrewsbury end long winless streak with victory over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington scored the goals that saw Shrewsbury secure a first win in 10 games in a 2-0 victory over Burton.

The Shrews had slipped dangerously close to League One’s bottom four during their winless run but victory over an inconsistent Burton provided some much-needed breathing space, moving them six points above the relegation zone.

A cagey first half saw chances at a premium for both sides. While Burton enjoyed large periods of possession and spent most of the opening 45 minutes pinning their visitors inside their own half they struggled to find a way through a well-drilled Shrewsbury back line.

Daniel Udoh was wasteful on the counter attack midway through the half, cutting inside but blazing an effort well wide of the far post.

The Shrews capitalised on a set-piece routine when Bloxham helped steer Elliott Bennett’s corner into the net in the 35th minute.

Albion looked to be having the better of the second half too until Shrewsbury doubled their lead, with Pennington pouncing from close range when Burton keeper Ben Garratt failed to hang on to George Nurse’s 25-yard effort.

Udoh was close to a third for Town but his dipping effort dropped just over the bar while substitute Oumar Niasse had two headed chances to get Burton back in the game but failed to hit the target with either.