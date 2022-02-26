Boreham Wood prepare for Everton tie by seeing off Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyrone Marsh’s early goal was enough for Boreham Wood to claim a 1-0 win over Eastleigh and continue their push for promotion.

Marsh turned Will Evans’ header into the net just five minutes into the contest.

Eastleigh had the ball in the net after 27 minutes when Tyrone Barnett’s volley went in off the post, but it was ruled out with Harry Pritchard offside during the build-up.

But Boreham Wood hung on for another valuable three points and a win to take into the midweek FA Cup trip to Premier League Everton.