Notts County break into play-off places after win over Woking By Press Association February 26, 2022, 5:33 pm Notts County won at Woking (John Walton/PA) Notts County moved into the play-off places in the National League with a 2-0 win at Woking. Goals in either half from Ruben Rodrigues and Elisha Sam were enough to secure the points. The Magpies claimed the lead just before the break as Rodrigues shot into the bottom corner. Sam wrapped up the win with 14 minutes remaining thanks to a composed finish. County moved up to seventh courtesy of the win while Woking are 16th.