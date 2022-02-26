Paul Mullin returns from suspension with brace as Wrexham defeat Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Mullin made a goalscoring return after suspension as Wrexham moved up to fourth in the National League with a 4-1 victory over Aldershot in front of 8,475 fans at the Racecourse Ground.

The striker, playing his first game since January 29, took his goal tally for the season to 13 with a brace while Jordan Davies and Ollie Palmer were also on target.

Mullin missed a one-on-one in the 10th minute, having a shot saved by the feet of Josh Barnes, while Dan Jones volleyed wide and the goalkeeper tipped over Max Cleworth’s long-range effort.

Mullin broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when he slotted past Barnes before Davies fired in from 25 yards five minutes after half-time, netting his 12th of the campaign.

Palmer added a third approaching the hour mark with a neat finish and Mullin made no mistake when a through ball found him in the 68th minute.

Giles Phillips netted a late consolation for Aldershot, rising highest to head in Sam Matthews’ corner.