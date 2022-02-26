Salford stun Swindon with late winner in Wiltshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford came from behind to stun Swindon and claim a dramatic 2-1 victory at the County Ground.

Second-half goals from Liam Shephard and Ryan Watson cancelled out Harry McKirdy’s opener.

The hosts controlled possession for large parts of the first half but rarely threatened the visitors’ defence.

A bizarre goalmouth scramble on the half-hour saw the game somehow remain goalless, with Brandon Cooper escaping a red card after dragging Shephard to the floor in the penalty area.

Watson’s 30-yard strike clipped a post late in the first half, with McKirdy then giving Swindon the lead 10 minutes into the second half, heading past Tom King from a corner.

However, their advantage was short-lived as Salford equalised 10 minutes later when Shephard got on the end of Ash Hunter’s cross.

Watson completed Salford’s comeback in the 86th minute, rising highest to get on the end of Stephen Kelly’s corner to hand the visitors all three points in Wiltshire.