Three and easy for Altrincham against Dagenham & Redbridge By Press Association February 26, 2022, 5:33 pm Phil Parkinson’s Altrincham enjoyed a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge (Morgan Harlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Altrincham cruised to a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League. Dan Mooney put the hosts in front with 19 minutes in as Isaac Marriott played in an inviting ball which just needed tucking in. Jordan Hulme doubled the lead after half an hour, cutting in from the left and through the defence before finding the net. And Josh Hancock made sure of the points eight minutes into the second half with a shot on the turn. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kane Smith and Scott Boden on target as Boreham Wood see off Altrincham Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw Barnet buzzing as they ease past Altrincham