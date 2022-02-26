Leaders Stockport beat Weymouth with Cameron Murray own goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Stockport needed a Cameron Murray own goal to secure a 1-0 National League win over struggling Weymouth at Edgeley Park.

County took the lead on 23 minutes when Murray glanced Ryan Rydel’s cross past his keeper Ross Fitzsimons into the bottom corner.

Scott Quigley’s long-range effort on 34 minutes was turned around the post by Fitzsimons.

Weymouth had a chance to equalise five minutes from time but Dan Smith headed over from Tom Blair’s cross.

County finished the match with 10 men after Mark Kitching was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.