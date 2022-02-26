Exeter still in the hunt for automatic promotion after draw at Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jevani Brown’s first-half equaliser kept Exeter’s League Two promotion push on course with a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

A sell-out crowd of nearly 10,000 saw the home side take a 10th-minute lead when Luca Hoole fired his first Rovers goal with a near-post shot from Antony Evans’ right-wing corner.

But Exeter, two points off the automatic-promotion places, hit back in the 24th minute.

Brown found the top corner with a right-footed shot from 12 yards after a penetrating run and cut-back from Jake Caprice.

The visitors looked the more likely winners in the second half, despite having defender Cheick Diabate stretchered off after 55 minutes.

Brown hit a post with a superb curling effort from outside the box with 13 minutes remaining and during seven minutes of stoppage time substitute Josh Coley shot wide from a great chance set up by Matt Jay.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw twice denied Jay, while Exeter’s Cameron Dawson made his best save from Sam Nicholson.

Rovers edged the attempts on goal in the first half, but most were from distance and did not trouble Dawson.