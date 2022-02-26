Exeter still in the hunt for automatic promotion after draw at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Exeter still in the hunt for automatic promotion after draw at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:34 pm
Jevani Brown equalised for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jevani Brown equalised for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jevani Brown’s first-half equaliser kept Exeter’s League Two promotion push on course with a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

A sell-out crowd of nearly 10,000 saw the home side take a 10th-minute lead when Luca Hoole fired his first Rovers goal with a near-post shot from Antony Evans’ right-wing corner.

But Exeter, two points off the automatic-promotion places, hit back in the 24th minute.

Brown found the top corner with a right-footed shot from 12 yards after a penetrating run and cut-back from Jake Caprice.

The visitors looked the more likely winners in the second half, despite having defender Cheick Diabate stretchered off after 55 minutes.

Brown hit a post with a superb curling effort from outside the box with 13 minutes remaining and during seven minutes of stoppage time substitute Josh Coley shot wide from a great chance set up by Matt Jay.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw twice denied Jay, while Exeter’s Cameron Dawson made his best save from Sam Nicholson.

Rovers edged the attempts on goal in the first half, but most were from distance and did not trouble Dawson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]