Cameron Brannagan at the double as Oxford see off Cambridge

Cameron Brannagan’s second-half brace helped Oxford to an exciting 4-2 home win over Cambridge.

Sam Smith had earlier taken his season’s goal tally to 17 in all competitions with a double for Cambridge.

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off as Oxford fans saluted one of their own – Joey Beauchamp, who had died aged 50.

The home defence left a big gap in the middle as Paul Digby headed on for Smith to prod the ball past Jack Stevens in the sixth minute.

Matty Taylor equalised for Oxford in the 36th minute by ghosting in to tap home Ryan Williams’ cross.

Smith’s fine left-footed finish at the end of a fast counter-attack put Cambridge back in front after 56 minutes.

But Brannagan shot home from Sam Baldock’s pull-back eight minutes later to make it 2-2.

Baldock turned in Mark Sykes’ centre after 72 minutes and Brannagan completed the comeback in the final minute, converting Williams’ cross at the back post as Oxford celebrated a third successive victory.