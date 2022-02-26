Losing start for Mark Hughes as Bradford are defeated at home by Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Losing start for Mark Hughes as Bradford are defeated at home by Mansfield

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:34 pm
Mark Hughes saw his new side beaten by Mansfield (Tim Markland/PA)
Mark Hughes saw his new side beaten by Mansfield (Tim Markland/PA)

Mark Hughes’ first game as Bradford manager ended in defeat as Mansfield extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches with a 2-0 win in front of a bumper 16,797 crowd at Valley Parade.

The former Wales and Manchester City boss was a surprise choice to succeeded Derek Adams who was sacked last week and has returned to his old club Morecambe.

Hughes, who had been out of management since leaving Southampton three years ago, received a standing ovation as he took his seat in the dugout, but Mansfield spoiled the party mood as Bradford slipped to their fourth defeat in a row.

Both sides had shots blocked in their opponents’ boxes before Mansfield took the lead a minute before half-time. A long clearance was headed into the path of Rhys Oates, who broke clear before firing into the far corner of the net.

The visitors went further in front two minutes after the interval when the Bradford defence failed to clear Stephen Quinn’s low cross.

The ball fell to Matt Longstaff, on loan from Newcastle, and his close-range shot was deflected past Alex Bass, leaving the Bantams keeper wrong-footed.

Bradford enjoyed plenty of possession as they tried to salvage something from the game, their best effort coming in the 88th minute when leading scorer and former Mansfield striker Andy Cook’s close-range header was brilliantly turned over the bar by keeper Nathan Bishop.

Mansfield always carried a threat in attack and Bass did well to turn Jamie Murphy’s shot behind for a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]