Solihull’s promotion push suffers setback at Southend

Solihull saw their Vanarama National League promotion push suffer a setback after being held to a 1-1 draw at Southend.

The visitors, who had won five of the last six league games, saw an early free-kick from Harry Boyes glanced onto the crossbar by Andrew Dallas.

Southend, looking to extend a 10-game unbeaten run, broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Sam Dalby nodded a cross from full-back Leon Davies past the Moors goalkeeper.

Solihull were on level terms just before half-time when Callum Maycock scored from close range after a long throw-in was flicked into the penalty area and neither side could conjure a winner during the second half.