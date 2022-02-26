Newport claim victory in dramatic finish against promotion rivals Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport claim victory in dramatic finish against promotion rivals Tranmere

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:45 pm
Dominic Telford, right, and Finn Azaz were on the scoresheet for Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport kept themselves in the League Two play-off mix with a thrilling 4-2 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers, with all the goals coming in an eventful second half at Rodney Parade.

After a first half of few clear-cut chances, the match was sparked into life with a fine finish from Newport left-back Aaron Lewis five minutes after the restart, cutting in from the flank and bending a right-foot shot inside the far post.

League Two’s top scorer Dom Telford then doubled the hosts’ advantage from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Calum MacDonald brought down Finn Azaz, although the challenge appeared to be just outside the 18-yard box.

Tranmere pulled a goal back in the 65th minutes when Josh Dacres-Cogley’s scuffed effort beat Nick Townsend.

And they looked like taking a point back to Merseyside when Kieron Morris’ low drive was deflected in by Newport defender Micky Demetriou with six minutes remaining.

But Aston Villa loanee Azaz curled in a spectacular effort to restore Newport’s lead after 87 minutes and Telford confirmed the victory with his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.

