Jim Goodwin sees promise in Aberdeen squad after stalemate with Dundee United

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:53 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA Images).
Jim Goodwin feels there is plenty of promise in the Aberdeen squad he has inherited after his Covid-depleted side fought back for a point against cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United.

A sell-out crowd and the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson perhaps overshadowed the build-up to the game, but Mark McNulty’s early penalty had United in front.

Ryan Edwards’ own goal levelled the scores, and Aberdeen had the better of the chances to earn all three points but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Goodwin said: “We’re never satisfied with a point here at home, especially in front of a packed house.

“We got off to the worst start possible, and to give away the penalty in the manner we did was really disappointing.

“Once we got the goal, I think that relaxed everyone and for the majority of the second half I thought we were in complete control.

“There were a number of good individual performances and there’s plenty going forward for us to work on.

“All you can ask is that your players give everything and we had two players coming off with cramp after they ran themselves into the ground.”

United boss Tam Courts was disappointed his side could not build on their impressive start but is delighted with the run of form that has seen United move up to fourth place in the league.

“There was a lot made of the occasion today and it was great to be part of that, but come three o’clock it’s football time,” he said.

“Once we got our noses in front I thought it was good opportunity to capitalise on a good start and press home our authority on the game.

“A draw is probably a fair result, and the point puts us up into fourth position.

“It’s testament to how far we’ve come that we can leave here a bit disappointed. It’s one defeat in nine games which tells you that the boys are spirited and are together.”

