Aidan Fitzpatrick secures Queen of the South victory over Ayr By Press Association February 26, 2022, 5:53 pm Aidan Fitzpatrick scored Queen of the South's winner at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA) Bottom-placed Queen of the South stunned Ayr with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Somerset Park. Aidan Fitzpatrick was the visitors' match-winner after picking the ball up from 25 yards out and firing home a low shot. Ayr went close to a last-minute equaliser when Tomi Adeloye headed against the crossbar. But Queen of the South held on for a first victory since beating Ayr 3-0 at home on December 18.