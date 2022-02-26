Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury more than deserved their win over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was pleased on many levels as his side got their first win in nine League One games with a 2-0 victory over his former side Burton.

In a game of few real chances, Town capitalised on a corner routine when Tom Bloxham swept home in the first half and Matthew Pennington netted after George Nurse’s long-range effort came loose in the box after another set-piece.

“I am pleased for our players” said Cotterill.

“I am pleased for our supporters and pleased for everyone connected with the football club because we have had eight league games where we haven’t won but we have deserved to win quite a few of those games and it just doesn’t go your way and we know what it’s like with the world that we live in now that everybody jumps all over it when things are not going so well.

“It is a case of staying level headed and believe that you are doing the right things.

“It was a very disciplined and hard-working performance. Very methodical in everything that we did both in the prep before the game and the game itself.

“If you are not right when you come to Burton Albion you will find out in the first 10 minutes. They play more football than they get given credit for but I thought it was two honest teams out there today having a go and fortunately for us we were the one that came out on top.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated at a home performance that has been too common this season where his side have failed to follow up good results.

“To be honest we have had a couple here, as well as away,” Hasselbaink reflected.

“We have lost too many games here and drawn too many against teams that are beneath us in the table. Teams that if we want to achieve something we should look to win.”

Hasselbaink felt that there was not much in the game but his side came out on the wrong side of set-piece situations.

“It was a bitty game” he continued. “The conditions made it difficult for both teams but they were stronger and the disappointment is that we were second best.

“We wanted to push on from Tuesday but nevertheless we know it is going to be a set-piece game where we need to be sharp on both defensive and attacking situations and we never were.

“It was up to us to put some intensity in the game but we were too slow. It was a bad day at the office today and I expected a lot more.”