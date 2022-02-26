Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury more than deserved their win over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury more than deserved their win over Burton

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:03 pm
Steve Cotterill’s side won at Burton (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s side won at Burton (Nick Potts/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was pleased on many levels as his side got their first win in nine League One games with a 2-0 victory over his former side Burton.

In a game of few real chances, Town capitalised on a corner routine when Tom Bloxham swept home in the first half and Matthew Pennington netted after George Nurse’s long-range effort came loose in the box after another set-piece.

“I am pleased for our players” said Cotterill.

“I am pleased for our supporters and pleased for everyone connected with the football club because we have had eight league games where we haven’t won but we have deserved to win quite a few of those games and it just doesn’t go your way and we know what it’s like with the world that we live in now that everybody jumps all over it when things are not going so well.

“It is a case of staying level headed and believe that you are doing the right things.

“It was a very disciplined and hard-working performance. Very methodical in everything that we did both in the prep before the game and the game itself.

“If you are not right when you come to Burton Albion you will find out in the first 10 minutes. They play more football than they get given credit for but I thought it was two honest teams out there today having a go and fortunately for us we were the one that came out on top.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated at a home performance that has been too common this season where his side have failed to follow up good results.

“To be honest we have had a couple here, as well as away,” Hasselbaink reflected.

“We have lost too many games here and drawn too many against teams that are beneath us in the table. Teams that if we want to achieve something we should look to win.”

Hasselbaink felt that there was not much in the game but his side came out on the wrong side of set-piece situations.

“It was a bitty game” he continued. “The conditions made it difficult for both teams but they were stronger and the disappointment is that we were second best.

“We wanted to push on from Tuesday but nevertheless we know it is going to be a set-piece game where we need to be sharp on both defensive and attacking situations and we never were.

“It was up to us to put some intensity in the game but we were too slow. It was a bad day at the office today and I expected a lot more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal