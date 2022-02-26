Kilmarnock miss chance to go top of Championship after draw at Dunfermline By Press Association February 26, 2022, 6:03 pm Efe Ambrose almost found a Dunfermline winner against Kilmarnock (Ian Rutherford/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock missed out on the chance to go top of the cinch Championship as lowly Dunfermline held them to a goalless draw. Dunfermline came closest to scoring when Efe Ambrose’s free-kick rebounded off the crossbar. Declan Glass saw his last-minute effort held by Jakub Stolarczyk in the home goal, while Stephen McGinn was also denied for Kilmarnock. Derek McInnes’ side stay second on goal difference, with leaders Arbroath also held at Morton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kyle Lafferty helps Kilmarnock move joint top with victory against Raith Rovers Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with victory over Dunfermline Derek McInnes has leaders Arbroath in sight for Kilmarnock after beating Caley Thistle Caley Thistle beaten by Kyle Lafferty strike at Kilmarnock to dip to third in Championship