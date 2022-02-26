Andy Crosby proud of Port Vale’s energy after win over Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Crosby proud of Port Vale’s energy after win over Stevenage

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:13 pm
Andy Crosby (right) took charge of Port Vale in the absence of Darrell Clarke (Nick Potts/PA)
Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby was proud to see his side step up to the challenge in the absence of boss Darrell Clarke as they claimed a 2-0 win over Stevenage.

Clarke was away on compassionate leave following a family bereavement, but an own goal from Luke O’Neill plus Ryan Edmondson’s strike saw the Valiants extend their unbeaten run to eight games and stay in the League Two promotion hunt.

And Crosby pointed to the heart and soul of the club that saw players and fans driving each other on all afternoon.

“I know how much passion the fans show to the gaffer and how much passion he has for the club as well,” said Crosby.

“It was great to hear them singing that. There’s a real connection between the players and fans and I think that could have had an influence on us scoring two goals.

“We needed it, we need everyone onside and everyone here wants us to be successful and everybody has to play a part.

“I was delighted with how we bossed the game in the first half, it gave us a sense of calmness and confidence and we had control. We could have been a lot better in the second half but it was a massive physical effort.

“Obviously there’s been a massive mental strain on the whole football club too, so I couldn’t be prouder of the players. You could see the effort and commitment from the group.

“We spoke about playing with energy and positivity and getting the crowd energised so we could feed off each other, and those two early goals obviously gave us a great start.

“It gave us control and I was delighted with how the game panned out.”

While the Valiants continue their promotion bid, Stevenage will be looking over their shoulder at the battle to escape relegation.

And boss Paul Tisdale felt conceding two early goals, O’Neill’s after six minutes and Edmondson’s effort six minutes later, as crucial in his side’s winless streak running to a sixth game.

“You can’t start a game away from home against a good team and be 2-0 down 12 minutes in,” he said.

“We actually started pretty brightly in the first few minutes but it was a pretty basic set of events that led up to the first goal.

“We’ve got to be more resilient. I know what I want from the team and in the last week or two we haven’t got that, so we’re approaching some difficult weeks and we have to be more competitive in all areas of the game. Whether that’s the first 12 minutes or the next, they’re all vital and we didn’t get a good start.

“It was improved in the second half but it was a huge mountain to climb. It hasn’t been our most sparkling feature this season, being two goals back and coming back, so we’ve got to do our utmost to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“Those things do happen but whatever you plan going into a game in the week, it all changes 12 minutes in. We did do better in the second half and there was some life in the team but the game was over.”

