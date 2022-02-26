Mark McGhee admits Dundee players deserved stick from fans after Livingston loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee admitted the stick his players received from the Dundee supporters during and after the cinch Premiership game against Livingston was fully deserved.

The Dark Blues were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing from David Martindale’s side thanks to a double from Bruce Anderson, with Scott Pittman and Jack Fitzwater also hitting the back of the net.

After Anderson’s second goal in the 21st minute – Livi’s third of the afternoon – a barrage of boos rang out with some home fans heading for the exits.

McGhee, who was brought in to replace James McPake, insists he cannot be distracted as he tries to lift Dundee off the bottom of the table.

The 64-year-old said: “I was brought here because something needed to be fixed. That has not changed in a week.

“Prior to me coming here they had the worst goal difference in the league. Of course it was a shock to be 3-0 down in 20 minutes but it was poor defending.

“All four goals we lost were down to poor defending and individual mistakes. That was hugely disappointing but that is what we are here to fix.

“I have total respect for fans and their views but I can’t allow that to distract me. The players have got to deal with it. When you’re 3-0 down at home after 20 minutes, then you deserve stick.

“If they are not men and can’t handle that then they shouldn’t be here. When you play badly, you get stick from the supporters. They thoroughly deserved everything they got from the supporters.

“We have to get back to the drawing board within the group and try to find the solutions.”

Livingston boss Martindale admitted the performance was as good as his side have produced all season and, having now broken into the top six, they intend to remain there.

He said: “I’m still beating myself up about the points we’ve dropped in previous games. We could be sitting in fourth quite comfortably.

“I think it’s a massive credit to the players and the coaching staff at the club.

“So I said to them, once we get into the top six, let’s see if anyone else can get us out of the top six – because we’ll fight and we’ll scrap and we’ll do everything we can to stay there.”