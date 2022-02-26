‘Ruthless’ Sutton’s return to winning ways thrills manager Matt Gray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s ruthlessness after they put relegation-stricken Scunthorpe to the sword with a 4-1 success.

The U’s reignited their promotion push with their first win in six as they condemned the Iron to a 10th defeat in 12 games.

Will Randall bagged a brace, Rob Milsom scored from the penalty spot and Joe Kizzi fired home before Harry Beautyman’s own goal gave the visitors a late consolation.

And Gray said: “That was a brilliant performance and I’m really pleased for the lads.

“We were ruthless and took our chances and that’s all you want as a manager.

“It’s a great win and I’m really pleased with the result. It’s been coming a scoreline like that.

“It’s been tough the past few weeks results wise. I don’t think we have been that far off it.

“But we are still right up there and that’s testament to this group of players and how well they have done this season.

“We pride ourselves on our form at home and that’s been really good.“

“We’re a really tight knit group and I think you can see that.

“Hopefully we can use this win to go on another good run.

“It’s not been a bad recent run, but we’ve missed out on a few results here and there.”

Keith Hill’s Scunthorpe looked destined for non-league football next season after another dismal display left them eight points from safety.

And the disgruntled boss said: “I’m really disappointed with the physical element of it to be honest with you.

“I think the opposition took advantage of the weakness in our duels.

“We were dominated. I’m really upset and surprised with that. We just didn’t deal with it and I’m really disappointed.

“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. We’re just not good enough, it’s as simple as that and we have to accept reality.

“I’m finding it really difficult to remain composed and not boil over.

“The mistakes that we are making are absolutely schoolboy. Not only do I know it, but the opposition know it.

“I know what their preparation is for the game so we try and protect and educate the players and give them a synopsis of what they’re going to do and that happens.

“It hurts me enormously because they are avoidable mistakes.”