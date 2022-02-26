‘Ruthless’ Sutton’s return to winning ways thrills manager Matt Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘Ruthless’ Sutton’s return to winning ways thrills manager Matt Gray

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:23 pm
Matt Gray enjoyed Sutton’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Gray enjoyed Sutton’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s ruthlessness after they put relegation-stricken Scunthorpe to the sword with a 4-1 success.

The U’s reignited their promotion push with their first win in six as they condemned the Iron to a 10th defeat in 12 games.

Will Randall bagged a brace, Rob Milsom scored from the penalty spot and Joe Kizzi fired home before Harry Beautyman’s own goal gave the visitors a late consolation.

And Gray said: “That was a brilliant performance and I’m really pleased for the lads.

“We were ruthless and took our chances and that’s all you want as a manager.

“It’s a great win and I’m really pleased with the result. It’s been coming a scoreline like that.

“It’s been tough the past few weeks results wise. I don’t think we have been that far off it.

“But we are still right up there and that’s testament to this group of players and how well they have done this season.

“We pride ourselves on our form at home and that’s been really good.“

“We’re a really tight knit group and I think you can see that.

“Hopefully we can use this win to go on another good run.

“It’s not been a bad recent run, but we’ve missed out on a few results here and there.”

Keith Hill’s Scunthorpe looked destined for non-league football next season after another dismal display left them eight points from safety.

And the disgruntled boss said: “I’m really disappointed with the physical element of it to be honest with you.

“I think the opposition took advantage of the weakness in our duels.

“We were dominated. I’m really upset and surprised with that. We just didn’t deal with it and I’m really disappointed.

“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. We’re just not good enough, it’s as simple as that and we have to accept reality.

“I’m finding it really difficult to remain composed and not boil over.

“The mistakes that we are making are absolutely schoolboy. Not only do I know it, but the opposition know it.

“I know what their preparation is for the game so we try and protect and educate the players and give them a synopsis of what they’re going to do and that happens.

“It hurts me enormously because they are avoidable mistakes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal