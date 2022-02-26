Luton boss Nathan Jones delighted with fabulous February form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton boss Nathan Jones delighted with fabulous February form

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:28 pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luton manager Nathan Jones (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed a great month for his side as they made it 15 points from a possible 18 in February by beating struggling Derby 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Striker Danny Hylton’s 67th-minute goal, his second in as many games and first at home since March 2019, was enough for the hosts to climb into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places for the first time this season.

Jones said: “It’s been a great month to be fair as apart from a debacle at Birmingham we’ve taken 15 points from 18.

“Unless you’re Fulham, or Man City or Liverpool, you don’t get many better months like that, so a wonderful, wonderful month and that’s a credit to the players, a credit to everyone, the staff, everyone behind the scenes.

“It doesn’t feel any different to being in eighth to be honest, it doesn’t feel groundbreaking as there’s a long way to go.

“If it was game 46 and we’d just finished sixth it would feel special, but it’s wonderful to be in the position we are.

“First of all we had to secure our status in the league and we’ve done that a number of weeks ago, so we want to push boundaries, we want to evolve, we want to get better, so let’s see where it takes us.”

A quiet first half saw the Rams have the better chances, Colin Kazim-Richards wasting their best opportunity, while Ravel Morrison went close from a free-kick as Luton barely threatened.

After the break, Town keeper Jed Steer made a magnificent save from Max Bird, tipping his shot onto the bar, as the midfielder also dragged another wide, before the hosts went ahead thanks to Hylton’s measured finish into the bottom corner from Cameron Jerome’s knockdown.

James Bree was denied a second by visiting keeper Ryan Allsop, who also clawed out Jerome’s far-post header, as the Rams, who sent Allsop up for a later corner, dropped to second bottom of the table and remain eight points from safety.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said: “I’m frustrated, we changed our shape, we gave Luton the respect they deserved, they’re not a team blessed with great individuals, but they’re a good, honest, hard-working team.

“I felt the changes we made really kept them at arm’s length, they didn’t have the impact they normally have, but we conceded a bad goal from our point of view and didn’t take our chances.

“We have to keep working and keep fighting. I can walk out of this stadium as a proud manager and so can the players as what they are doing is tough.

“We have had challenges all season and just need to keep fighting, I believe we can do it, but we have to start turning results like this into wins.”

