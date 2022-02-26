Kieran McKenna blames Ipswich’s poor finishing for draw against Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna blames Ipswich’s poor finishing for draw against Morecambe

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:33 pm
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was disappointed with his side’s finishing against Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side’s lack of a killer touch proved costly as they played out a 1-1 draw against battling Morecambe.

Town dominated the game for long periods but a goal from Aaron Wildig on the hour gave Morecambe the lead, and Derek Adams’ side looked set for the three points until Wes Burns levelled the scores three minutes from time.

McKenna said: “We were excellent in all our attacking play but we didn’t make the most of the chances we created. It’s something we are we looking at and working at.

“There were a few games when I came here where I didn’t think our penetration was good enough but I don’t think that was the case today.

“I thought we played to a high standard and I don’t think there are too many teams in this league or even the league above who could play as well as we did today on that pitch.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make the most of that play and that has happened too often now and it is an area we need to improve on.”

Returning Morecambe boss Adams, who replaced Stephen Robinson in midweek, was proud of his players after picking up a vital point.

He said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game against an Ipswich side on a great run but we battled superbly.

“They had a lot of the ball in the first half but we changed things at half-time and it paid off when we took the lead with a really well taken goal, and I thought we were going to hang on but they scored right at the death.

“Ipswich created a lot of chances but we defended stoutly and our keeper had a great game, and I am happy with the point as it gives us a platform to build on for the end of season run-in.”

The Shrimps took the lead on the hour with a diving far post Wildig header from Phillips’ cross but Ipswich’s late pressure paid off, with Burns squeezing a close range shot past Trevor Carson three minutes from time.

Carson, who had earlier made great saves from Sone Aluko and Bersant Celina, produced his best block in the final moments from Janoi Donacien’s close-range effort to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

