Kieran McKenna blames Ipswich’s poor finishing for draw against Morecambe

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side’s lack of a killer touch proved costly as they played out a 1-1 draw against battling Morecambe.

Town dominated the game for long periods but a goal from Aaron Wildig on the hour gave Morecambe the lead, and Derek Adams’ side looked set for the three points until Wes Burns levelled the scores three minutes from time.

McKenna said: “We were excellent in all our attacking play but we didn’t make the most of the chances we created. It’s something we are we looking at and working at.

“There were a few games when I came here where I didn’t think our penetration was good enough but I don’t think that was the case today.

“I thought we played to a high standard and I don’t think there are too many teams in this league or even the league above who could play as well as we did today on that pitch.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make the most of that play and that has happened too often now and it is an area we need to improve on.”

Returning Morecambe boss Adams, who replaced Stephen Robinson in midweek, was proud of his players after picking up a vital point.

He said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game against an Ipswich side on a great run but we battled superbly.

“They had a lot of the ball in the first half but we changed things at half-time and it paid off when we took the lead with a really well taken goal, and I thought we were going to hang on but they scored right at the death.

“Ipswich created a lot of chances but we defended stoutly and our keeper had a great game, and I am happy with the point as it gives us a platform to build on for the end of season run-in.”

The Shrimps took the lead on the hour with a diving far post Wildig header from Phillips’ cross but Ipswich’s late pressure paid off, with Burns squeezing a close range shot past Trevor Carson three minutes from time.

Carson, who had earlier made great saves from Sone Aluko and Bersant Celina, produced his best block in the final moments from Janoi Donacien’s close-range effort to ensure both sides shared the spoils.