Karl Robinson dedicates Oxford win over Cambridge to Joey Beauchamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson dedicates Oxford win over Cambridge to Joey Beauchamp

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:46 pm
Karl Robinson dedicated Oxford’s win over Cambridge to Joey Beauchamp, who died last week (Nigel French/PA)
Karl Robinson dedicated Oxford’s win over Cambridge to Joey Beauchamp, who died last week (Nigel French/PA)

Oxford manager Karl Robinson admitted his team’s exciting 4-2 comeback win over Cambridge was a fitting send-off for the late Joey Beauchamp.

Regarded by many as Oxford’s greatest player, Beauchamp died last week, aged 50, and the fans sang his name throughout the match.

Robinson said: “It’s been a hard week for the club and for me personally too.

“But after this you can raise a glass to an absolute legend of this football club.

“We put on quite a performance for him as well.

“I feel immense pride for my players – we felt a complete connection, it’s a good moment for us.

“My players stayed true to who they are, in times of great difficulties when we were 1-0 down and 2-1 down. They kept calm and the goals came.

“Today is one for the fans and for them to share with their hero.

“If they didn’t know before, his family certainly know now what he means to Oxfordshire.”

Sam Smith scored early in each half to twice fire Cambridge in front, with Matty Taylor equalising.

But Oxford stormed back with classic wing play and crosses from Ryan Williams, Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes, reminiscent of Beauchamp.

Cameron Brannagan hit a double and Sam Baldock scored his first goal at home following his recent transfer as promotion-chasing Oxford chalked up a third win in a week.

Robinson added: “We’ve scored nine goals in seven days and been scintillating at times.

“I think people who haven’t seen the team for a while can see what the buzz is about.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner felt there was many positives despite the defeat.

He said: “When we’ve led in games we have normally seen them through.

“The first goal we conceded was very disappointing and after getting ahead again, their second goal is preventable as well.

“But Oxford were very impressive when it got to 2-2. It feels like they’re playing with 12 at times.

“Their third goal is brilliant and one we would have been delighted to have scored.

“The fourth was my fault for urging us to go for it. The fourth makes it seem and feel worse than it is.

“It was a really good game where we went toe-to-toe with a top team who have so much attacking threat.

“Sam Smith was brilliant. He scored two, nearly had a hat-trick and had the opposition’s fans booing him – which shows he’s done his job.

“Our second goal was class as well.

“I see huge progress in our game. We are competing with the top teams which, if I’m honest, is outstanding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal