Chesterfield back up to second with victory over Yeovil By Press Association February 26, 2022, 7:23 pm Chesterfield hosted Yeovil (Barrington Coombs/PA) Chesterfield kept pace with National League leaders Stockport after their 1-0 victory over Yeovil. Stockport had opened up a nine-point lead with their win over Weymouth before the Spireites responded in the late kick-off. James Kellerman fired in a stunning half-volley from 25 yards on the stroke of half-time to put Chesterfield ahead. Luke Wilkinson's free-kick from 20 yards came close to equalising for Yeovil and goalkeeper Scott Loach produced a superb save to deny Adi Yussuf from close range after 66 minutes. But Chesterfield held on to secure their first win in five matches and return to second.