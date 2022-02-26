Portsmouth fight back from 3-0 down to deny Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aiden O’Brien scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Portsmouth battled back from 3-0 down after 41 minutes to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Fleetwood.

Substitute O’Brien converted George Hirst’s cross from midway inside the penalty area in the 95th minute to cap an incredible Pompey fightback at Fratton Park.

Fleetwood took the lead after only seven minutes when Anthony Pilkington prodded home from six yards after being teed up by former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison.

Eight minutes later Carl Johnston squared the ball for Harrison Biggins to put the Cod army two up.

A solo effort on the left side of the pitch from Paddy Lane made it 3-0 four minutes before the interval.

Ronan Curtis’s penalty on the stroke of half-time after Callum Camps had been penalised for handball gave Pompey hope.

The hosts were then kept at bay until Marcus Harness scrambled home from close range with 10 minutes to play.

But Sunderland loanee O’Brien had the last word to leave the visitors crestfallen.