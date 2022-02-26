Paul Warne surprised more goals weren’t scored in Rotherham’s win at Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he was bemused the League One leaders’ 1-0 win at Plymouth did not deliver more goals.

The only goal of the game came in the 63rd minute when Ben Wiles teed up Millers top scorer Michael Smith for his 18th league strike of the campaign.

Smith swept home from the right side of the box with a precise finish that gave Argyle’s in-form goalkeeper Michael Cooper little chance.

Cooper spread himself to deny former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo in the first half but there was little he could do to stop Smith’s low rocket.

Warne said: “I thought it was a game that both teams were trying to score. I know it is an obvious thing to say but neither team sat behind the ball and the score line could have been anything.

“It is a weird one that it was only 1-0. We should have scored more goals as should they.

“They created really good chances and it was a bit of an oxymoron really, they are a footballing side and all their chances came from long balls.

“We could have dropped our line a bit deeper, but if you do that then they pass through the middle of the pitch and cause different issues.

“At times we didn’t defend as I would have liked. But going forward I thought we were OK. We looked a bit leggy in the first half, second half we looked a lot better.

“It all came together in the end, but it didn’t feel like that on the side of the pitch at times. It felt like we were pressing the self-destruct button a couple of times.

“We played well but not amazing.”

Argyle’s play-off chasing boss Steven Schumacher said: “Disappointed with the result but I thought the performance was really good and we caused Rotherham all sorts of problems all afternoon.

“On another day we get something out of that game, possibly even win it.

“We are a little bit flat at the moment because we have lost but in general I think the lads have done well.

“They are a good team, top of the league for a reason, don’t concede many goals. I think they have conceded five goals away from home all season.

“That wasn’t easy for Rotherham today.

“When we played them earlier on in the season, we didn’t compete with them, they were too strong for us but today we pushed them all the way. I really think we should have probably got something out of the game.

“What pleases me is the players are up for the fight, up for the challenge.

“They stuck to the gameplan, they took on board the information about Rotherham and where we thought we could hurt them and another day we score a couple of goals.

“It is disappointing that we have come away with nothing after playing so well. We take the positives from it and move on and try and improve.

“Ryan (Hardie) created loads of chances, he gets in and he’s got speed and that’s what he’s all about.

“He’s a threat for defenders, they don’t like playing against him. On another day he takes a few of those chances – which he has done, that’s why he’s our leading goalscorer – but today wasn’t his day.”