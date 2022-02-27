Frank Lampard has seen enough from Everton to believe they ‘will be fine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Lampard has seen enough from Everton to believe they ‘will be fine’

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 11:36 am
Everton manager Frank Lampard is confident the club will be fine in their battle to avoid relegation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is not paying any attention to the club’s precarious position in the Premier League table as he has seen enough from his players to believe they will be fine.

A harsh 1-0 defeat at home to leaders Manchester City left his side one place and one point off the bottom three, although they have games in hand on the three teams immediately above them.

Despite a determined defensive effort, Everton were undone by a mistake which saw Michael Keane miss a deflected cross in the six-yard area to allow Phil Foden to score in the 82nd minute and then were denied a penalty when VAR ruled there was insufficient evidence to penalise Rodri for a handball.

After taking just nine points from the last 54 available, the pressure is really on but with 14 matches remaining to pull themselves out of trouble Lampard is confident survival can be assured.

Their 22 points from 24 league games is their lowest tally at this stage since 1929-30, when the Toffees were relegated from the top flight.

“If the table doesn’t look great in a couple of weeks, so be it,” he said.

“It didn’t look great when I came but I have seen big improvements in performances, confidence and how the club is joined from top to bottom – with fans, players and owners.

“Don’t look too much at the table for the next few weeks. I am not buying time with that… we have a lot of points to play for.

“If we play with the energy and passion we did (against City), my feeling is we will be fine.

“I thought we deserved a point on performance alone – and it doesn’t always work like that – but when you play against City, you understand how the game might go; possession against you, having to defend, press, cover and do a lot of work.

“And we did it brilliantly, from first minute to last.

“The performance was great, the organisation and work ethic we wanted was applied by the team.

“Every player, for their application, for their bravery on the ball… I am very proud and on reflection we will look back and think, ‘What a performance’.”

Lampard was boosted by the return of influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after more than a month out with a groin problem.

The Frenchman played somewhat surprisingly played the full 90 minutes but that was testament to his overall performance.

“He was incredible. I was a big admirer before I came, so to have him injured was disappointing,” added the Everton manager.

“To see him produce that level of output and performance against the best team in the league was great.

“It is a big plus to have him back.”

