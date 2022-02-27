Cammy Devlin credits back to basics approach for Hearts’ win at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cammy Devlin credits back to basics approach for Hearts’ win at St Mirren

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 3:23 pm
Cameron Devlin says Hearts went back to basics (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cameron Devlin says Hearts went back to basics (Jane Barlow/PA)

Cammy Devlin revealed Hearts went back to basics to return to winning ways in the cinch Premiership.

The Gorgie side had lost their three previous matches in the league before winning 2-0 against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

Saints midfielder Connor Ronan was shown a straight red card in the 23rd minute by referee Greg Aitken for a tackle on Beni Baningime but it was not until the second half that Robbie Neilson’s side eventually took advantage of the extra man.

Substitute Ellis Simms opened the scoring in the 64th minute from close range at the second attempt before midfielder Devlin grabbed his first goal for the Gorgie side three minutes later.

Devlin, who joined the Gorgie club from Newcastle Jets last August, admitted the goal had been a long time coming but insists getting back to the winning feeling was more important.

“I was buzzing to get a goal from a personal point of view,” the 23-year-old told Hearts TV.

“It has been a long time coming and I had a few chances that I probably should have scored and to score in front of the Hearts fans was so nice.

“The most important thing for us, off the back of some poor results, was to go there and whatever way, it was getting three points and we done that.

“We have spoken as a team with the staff and going back to what we do, we know that we’re a good football team.

“Going back to go back to basics is something we have spoken about and I think we showed that we did that.

“They sat in after their red card, and credit to us we stuck at it and got two goals and three points and that was the main thing.”

Stephen Robinson felt his first game in charge of St Mirren had slipped out of his players’ control because of referee Aitken’s decisions.

As well as the disputed red card, Saints felt they had a strong penalty claim ignored when striker Alex Greive went tumbling in the box.

Robinson told St Mirren TV: “Ultimately you are climbing a mountain after those decisions. The players reacted very well and fought right to the very end. You can’t control referees’ decisions.

“We have got a super bunch of boys, they stick together. We will pick them up again and be ready to go again on Wednesday (at Celtic Park).

“The fans were fantastic and my only disappointment is we weren’t able to get a result to match the reception we got.”

