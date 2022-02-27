5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both Celtic and Rangers slipped up to leave the cinch Premiership title race as it was with the Hoops three points clear of the champions.

Elsewhere there were wins for Livingston, Ross County and Hearts, while Aberdeen and Dundee United drew at Pittodrie.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic looked a little flat

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou rested several key men in Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt, with the clear implication that he felt Sunday’s cinch Premiership match away to Hibernian was more important. On the face of it, this move did not have the desired effect as the Hoops stuttered to an uninspiring goalless draw at Easter Road. The manager tried to put an upbeat complexion on it in his post-match quotes, but the reality is that Celtic, for all the possession they enjoyed, rarely looked like cutting Hibs open. It was Celtic’s first slip-up in the league since December and it served as a reminder that there are plenty pitfalls ahead in the title race.

Dundee’s decision looks even more questionable

Mark McGhee was a largely-unpopular choice among Dundee supporters to succeed James McPake as manager. In the lead-up to Saturday’s match at home to Livingston – his second in charge and his first at Dens Park – he said it was a good opportunity to start forging a positive relationship with fans. It turned into a total disaster, however, as Dundee were 3-0 down within half an hour and ended up losing 4-0. With the team still bottom of the league, McGhee needs to spark a swift upturn otherwise the decision to remove McPake on the back of two-consecutive victories will look calamitous.

Craig Halkett helps Hearts get back on track

Robbie Neilson – who seems to be constantly in an uneasy relationship with sections of the Hearts support – appeared to be drifting back towards dangerous territory after a poor run of form that included three-consecutive league defeats. This slump coincided with the absence of influential defender Craig Halkett for six games with a hamstring injury. However, the centre-back returned to action as Hearts ran out winners in Paisley to reassert their authority in the battle for third place and ease the pressure on Neilson. All is good in Gorgie again. For now.

Just like old times at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s clash with Dundee United was a sell-out as the New Firm derby provided the perfect platform for Sir Alex Ferguson’s homecoming. Ferguson and Tannadice counterpart Jim McLean together overturned the Old Firm hegemony in the early 1980s and the 80-year-old former Dons boss watched his side draw with their north-east rivals 24 hours after unveiling a statue of himself.

Rangers still missing a clinical edge

The champions looked set to blow Motherwell away in the first half at Ibrox and scored twice inside 90 seconds midway through. But Kaiyne Woolery inspired an unlikely comeback by setting up Jordan Roberts before equalising himself. Giovanni Van Bronckhorst felt Motherwell should have been penalised for offside seconds earlier and contrasted that decision with two tight calls that denied Alfredo Morelos at the other end. But the stats show Rangers failed to make their pressure count for a second week running after drawing with Dundee United last Sunday. Gers had 30 shots to Motherwell’s five and 15 corners to the visitors’ one and failed to make them count.