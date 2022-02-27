Players determined to improve for the ‘special’ Antonio Conte – Son Heung-min

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Players determined to improve for the ‘special’ Antonio Conte – Son Heung-min

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Son Heung-min says Tottenham are prepared to work hard to please Antonio Conte (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min says Tottenham’s players are determined to improve for the “special” Antonio Conte.

Conte cast doubt over his future after the midweek defeat at Burnley by suggesting he was not “good enough” to fix Spurs’ problems, but his side bounced back in style with a 4-0 win at crisis club Leeds.

Son earned a place in the record books at Elland Road, alongside Harry Kane, as the pair broke the record for the most goal combinations during the Premier League era, moving clear of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Kane superbly teed up Son to complete the rout, having also scored in the first half after Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski had netted in the opening 15 minutes.

Conte is a highly demanding coach and Son insists the Spurs players want to work for him.

“Obviously we were all frustrated after the result. Obviously we know we can do better, especially with Burnley [because] we know how difficult that place is,” the South Korean said.

“We let ourselves down and we were disappointed. Today we wanted to show great character, to show we can improve. We showed that.

“We have a fantastic manager. He brings passion, he brings so much positive energy. We are all happy to work with him. I think it’s so, so important we keep this.

“That’s why he’s special. He’s so passionate. He wants to win, he wants clean sheets, he wants us to be better.

“This I think is such a positive signal. We should take this as improvement and we should be also that passionate for the games coming.”

Spurs’ victory at Leeds probably comes too late to resurrect their top four hopes as their season has been hit by inconsistency, evidenced by the fact the 1-0 loss at Burnley came four days after they beat champions Manchester City.

Son knows Spurs have to be more stable.

“Obviously we won today, we can be better, but we can’t be super, super happy because we have many more games to come,” he said.

“We have to be consistent, stay focussed, stay well and get some other good games.

“We will try as hard as possible to play consistently like this. I think it was a great performance but as I said before, we can’t be happy when you win.

“You can’t be too disappointed when you lose. We need to be consistent like I said before. We need to really prepare well for the games, be humble and I think this is really important for the rest of the season.”

