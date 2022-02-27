Lawrence Okolie retains WBO cruiserweight title with victory over Michal Cieslak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawrence Okolie retains WBO cruiserweight title with victory over Michal Cieslak

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 10:35 pm
Lawrence Okolie (left) secured a comfortable win against Michael Cieslak (Steven Paston/PA)
Lawrence Okolie (left) secured a comfortable win against Michael Cieslak (Steven Paston/PA)

Lawrence Okolie retained his WBO cruiserweight title with a comfortable, if not spectacular, unanimous points decision win over Michal Cieslak in London.

Okolie raced out of the blocks with a thunderous opening round before sending his opponent to the floor in the fifth.

But Cieslak, supported by a large Polish contingent inside the O2 Arena, survived the early onslaught to take the fight to the distance.

Lawrence Okolie retained his WBO cruiserweight with a comfortable unanimous points decision
Lawrence Okolie retained his WBO cruiserweight title with a comfortable unanimous points decision (Steven Paston/PA)

However, Okolie, 29, who was back in the ring for the first time since he saw off Dilan Prasovic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in September, dominated the scoring of a scrappy affair to successfully defend his title for a second time.

The judges scored the bout 117-110, 116-111, 115-112 in favour of Okolie.

“It was quite a flat performance,” Okolie told BBC Radio 5 Live. “My fitness was good but I allowed it to get messy.

Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title
Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title (Steven Paston/PA)

“This was one of those days where it was tough, awkward, and the guy was physically strong, but I need to work on the mentality that it doesn’t need to be perfect.

“I will go back to the gym, go again and make it right the next time.”

Asked about his next fight, Okolie added: “I will probably have one at heavyweight and then come back down (to cruiserweight) for a unification.”

Galal Yafai celebrates after beating Carlos Vado Bautista (Steven Paston/PA)
Galal Yafai celebrates after beating Carlos Vado Bautista (Steven Paston/PA)

Earlier, Galal Yafai won on his professional debut after he stopped Mexican Carlos Vado Bautista in the fifth round to win the WBC International title.

The 29-year-old Yafai, who won Olympic flyweight gold for Great Britain at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, delivered a composed and authoritative display to force his opponent’s corner to throw in the towel.

Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton, won his sixth professional fight with a sixth-round stoppage of Joe Ducker.

