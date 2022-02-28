Andy Halliday’s attributes highlighted by Hearts boss after he signs a new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Halliday’s attributes highlighted by Hearts boss after he signs a new deal

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 1:24 pm
Andy Halliday has extended his Hearts contract (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson praised Andy Halliday’s versatility and “top-quality attitude” after the 30-year-old signed a new contract with Hearts until 2024.

The former Rangers player’s deal was due to expire in the summer, but the Tynecastle club value his experience and his ability to play to a high level in various different positions and have moved to hand him a two-year extension.
“I’m really pleased to get Andy tied down,” said manager Neilson. “He’s more of a utility player for us but he’s a very, very good one. It’s difficult to get guys of that calibre who can cover in so many positions.

“On Saturday (against St Mirren), he came on at right-back for us but he can cover left-back, centre-mid, left-centre-half, left-mid. He also brings a depth of experience from having played at the top level.

“It’s not just his performances on the pitch, it’s also what he’s like on the training ground and round about the place. His attitude is top quality.

“We have to build a squad here with continuity within the group. We have to keep players here for a number of years that we can then build players round about.

“I see Andy as one of those players, along with guys like Michael Smith, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon, who have also extended their contracts recently. These guys will be key members of the squad going forward.”

Neilson is yet to make a call on whether to offer Austrian midfielder Peter Haring a new contract.

“Peter’s one we’ve still to make a decision on,” he said. “We always want to progress the club and bring new players in, so he’s one who’s in that wee group that we’re still not 100 per cent sure on.”

Neilson is hoping Hearts attacker Barrie McKay can force his way into the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup play-offs.

“I think Barrie’s an exceptional player who should be round about the Scotland squad,” said the Tynecastle boss.

“Steve (Clarke) makes the decision on it and there are a number of top-level players in that position but Barrie and Craig Gordon have probably been the two main performers for us this season.

“When we brought him in, we spoke about what his objectives would be and it would be to help Hearts get as close to the top of the league as possible and win cups but also to try and get into the national team, and hopefully he’s getting closer.”

