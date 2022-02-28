Dean Hoyle to retake control at Huddersfield after Phil Hodgkinson steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Hoyle to retake control at Huddersfield after Phil Hodgkinson steps down

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 1:39 pm
Huddersfield are set for a change of owner (Tim Markland (PA Archive)
Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson has stepped down as a director of the club to concentrate on his other business interests, with former owner Dean Hoyle set to retake control of the Terriers.

Hodgkinson replaced Hoyle as chairman in July 2019 in the wake of Town’s relegation from the Premier League and took a 75 per cent controlling stake, with Hoyle retaining the remaining 25 per cent.

When he took over, Hodgkinson’s company, PURE Sports Consultancy Limited, already had links with Huddersfield as one of the club’s sponsors.

He has now decided to leave his role at the John Smith’s Stadium and fellow lifetime Town fan Hoyle is in talks to purchase the shares held by PURE Sports.

Hoyle joined the Huddersfield board in April 2008 before taking over as chairman and majority shareholder the following summer, and during his tenure Town were promoted to the Championship in 2012 and then to the Premier League in 2017 – their first time in the fop flight since 1972.

A club statement read: “The club can today confirm that Phil Hodgkinson has decided to step down as a director of Huddersfield Town in order to focus on his other business interests.

“At the same time Dean Hoyle and PURE Sports Consultancy Limited (owned by Phil Hodgkinson) are in discussions for Dean to re-acquire the shares held by PURE Sports in HTAFC.

“Completion of any agreement to acquire these shares will be subject to agreement, and the required third-party consents, including from the EFL.”

Huddersfield are third in the Sky Bet Championship, two points off the automatic promotion places, following a 15-match unbeaten run.

