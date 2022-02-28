Wycombe to assess Curtis Thompson and Ryan Tafazolli ahead of Cambridge clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe will check on Ryan Tafazolli and Curtis Thompson ahead of their League One clash with Cambridge.

Defender Tafazolli has missed the last two matches after picking up an injury in the warm-up prior to last week’s defeat by Wigan while midfielder Thompson sustained a knee problem in the previous outing against Cheltenham.

Jack Grimmer needed treatment for a head injury in Saturday’s defeat by Accrington but was able to continue, while Dominic Gape will hope to keep his place after making his first start since November.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to make further changes after a run of seven games without a win.

Harvey Knibbs could make the Cambridge squad.

The forward has missed the last two games but is touch and go for a swift return.

Joe Ironside is closing in on a return from the ankle injury he suffered last month but this match is likely to come too soon.

Brighton loanee Jensen Weir remains with his parent club as he continues to struggle with a knee problem and Cambridge are increasingly pessimistic about his chances of returning.