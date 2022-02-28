Cardiff boss Steve Morison assessing players for Derby visit after illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cardiff boss Steve Morison assessing players for Derby visit after illness

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 3:24 pm
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has seen his squad hit by illness (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has seen his squad hit by illness (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cardiff boss Steve Morison hopes for better news on the illness front ahead of the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship clash against Derby.

A number of players were laid low by sickness prior to Cardiff’s 1-0 home defeat against leaders Fulham on Saturday.

A lengthy list included Mark Harris, Isaak Davies, Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill, although Davies and Hugill were able to feature among the substitutes.

Morison could welcome back some of those players against the Rams, but final decisions are unlikely to be made until the day of the game.

Derby head to south Wales on the back of four successive Championship away defeats.

That sequence continued with a 1-0 loss at Luton on Saturday, and the Rams will again be without Tom Lawrence, who is suspended following his red card against Peterborough.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney looks likely to hand Colin Kazim-Richards another start after he returned from injury against Luton.

Craig Forsyth and Ravel Morrison could also be retained, while Rooney must decide on a possible recall for Luke Plange, who Kazim-Richards replaced at Kenilworth Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]