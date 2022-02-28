Cardiff boss Steve Morison assessing players for Derby visit after illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff boss Steve Morison hopes for better news on the illness front ahead of the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship clash against Derby.

A number of players were laid low by sickness prior to Cardiff’s 1-0 home defeat against leaders Fulham on Saturday.

A lengthy list included Mark Harris, Isaak Davies, Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill, although Davies and Hugill were able to feature among the substitutes.

Morison could welcome back some of those players against the Rams, but final decisions are unlikely to be made until the day of the game.

Derby head to south Wales on the back of four successive Championship away defeats.

That sequence continued with a 1-0 loss at Luton on Saturday, and the Rams will again be without Tom Lawrence, who is suspended following his red card against Peterborough.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney looks likely to hand Colin Kazim-Richards another start after he returned from injury against Luton.

Craig Forsyth and Ravel Morrison could also be retained, while Rooney must decide on a possible recall for Luke Plange, who Kazim-Richards replaced at Kenilworth Road.