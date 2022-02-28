Chris Wilder eyes ‘incredible’ FA Cup quarter-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Wilder eyes ‘incredible’ FA Cup quarter-final spot

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 3:29 pm
Chris Wilder is preparing his side for another FA Cup battle with Tottenham (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said it would be an “incredible achievement” if his side can reach the FA Cup quarter-final.

Boro’s reward for knocking out Manchester United in the fourth round is a home tie with Tottenham on Tuesday, with a spot in the last eight on offer.

It would be another huge scalp if Boro, who lost 3-2 at Barnsley on Saturday, could get past Spurs and Wilder says it will be a big ask.

“Personally, it really doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m a club man, a team man and a team player,” he said in his pre-match press conference, reported by the Gazette.

“What does it mean for the football club and what can it do for the football club? I think that is a better question.

“What would it mean for the club to get into the quarter-final of the FA Cup? I think it would be an incredible achievement but obviously we understand, as we did when we went to Old Trafford, that a lot of things will have to go for us and we’ll have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves the best possible opportunity.

“We’ll certainly have to be better than we were in the first 15 minutes at Oakwell on Saturday.”

Having already seen off United at Old Trafford in a televised tie, their run in the competition could be a handy financial earner for the club.

“This run will definitely help us financially, and I will be asking the question at the end of the season as all managers do,” Wilder added.

“But the owner gives an incredible amount of backing to myself, and has done for previous managers too.

“We’re not a football club that plays ‘football casino’ where we’re gambling. There has to be a level of respect and a sensible approach for long-term success.

“Some supporters will always want their club to chuck everything at it but I think our supporters are realistic in terms of what Steve [Gibson] has done for the football club, and what he will continue to do.”

