Chris Wilder eyes ‘incredible’ FA Cup quarter-final spot

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said it would be an “incredible achievement” if his side can reach the FA Cup quarter-final.

Boro’s reward for knocking out Manchester United in the fourth round is a home tie with Tottenham on Tuesday, with a spot in the last eight on offer.

It would be another huge scalp if Boro, who lost 3-2 at Barnsley on Saturday, could get past Spurs and Wilder says it will be a big ask.

“Personally, it really doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m a club man, a team man and a team player,” he said in his pre-match press conference, reported by the Gazette.

“What does it mean for the football club and what can it do for the football club? I think that is a better question.

“What would it mean for the club to get into the quarter-final of the FA Cup? I think it would be an incredible achievement but obviously we understand, as we did when we went to Old Trafford, that a lot of things will have to go for us and we’ll have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves the best possible opportunity.

“We’ll certainly have to be better than we were in the first 15 minutes at Oakwell on Saturday.”

Having already seen off United at Old Trafford in a televised tie, their run in the competition could be a handy financial earner for the club.

“This run will definitely help us financially, and I will be asking the question at the end of the season as all managers do,” Wilder added.

“But the owner gives an incredible amount of backing to myself, and has done for previous managers too.

“We’re not a football club that plays ‘football casino’ where we’re gambling. There has to be a level of respect and a sensible approach for long-term success.

“Some supporters will always want their club to chuck everything at it but I think our supporters are realistic in terms of what Steve [Gibson] has done for the football club, and what he will continue to do.”