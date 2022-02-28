Freddie Sears could be restored to Colchester XI to face Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester’s leading scorer Freddie Sears could come back into the starting line-up as they prepare to face struggling Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old striker was named on the bench for Saturday’s visit of Oldham but, having come on at half-time to help his side battle back to earn a 1-1 draw, he could make a return against Orient.

Sears replaced John Akinde at the break for tactical reasons against the Latics and it could be that Akinde will have to make do with a replacement’s role this time.

Defender Ryan Clampin is still sidelined with a knee issue but Brendan Wiredu and Myles Kenlock could be pushing for more involvement after being among the substitutes at the weekend.

Orient will be without Theo Archibald for their trip to the JobServe Community Stadium as they look to end a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

The 23-year-old winger was sent off in the U’s 1-0 loss to Carlisle after receiving two yellow cards and is suspended.

Frank Nouble is ineligible to face his former club and will not play any part.

Fellow forward Paul Smyth remains out as he continues to recover from a collapsed lung.