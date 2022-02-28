No new worries for Shrewsbury but Josh Vela still banned against Rotherham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said his side have no fresh injuries for the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.

The Shrews came through their 2-0 win at Burton on Saturday unscathed and Cotterill said the squad is feeling fresh after what was a first victory since January 2.

Josh Vela serves the second of a three-match ban a while fellow midfielder David Davis is unlikely to play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the same game.

Veteran Shaun Whalley is nearing a return after four months out with a thigh injury.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has promised changes for the trip.

Warne said his side looked “leggy” in their 1-0 win at Plymouth on Saturday and that means the likes of Jamie Lindsay, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Josh Kayode and Richard Wood will be hoping for a start.

Will Grigg is out for the season having had an operation on his hamstring injury, while Mickel Miller also has a hamstring injury.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green could be involved having returned to training following a hamstring issue of his own.