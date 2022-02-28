Middlesbrough welcome back Matt Crooks for FA Cup clash with Spurs after ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough will welcome back FA Cup hero Matt Crooks for the fifth-round visit of Tottenham.

Crooks scored the goal against Manchester United that sent the fourth-round tie to extra time, with Boro going on to win on penalties, but has been serving a two-match suspension in the league.

Riley McGree missed the 3-2 defeat at Barnsley on Saturday with a knock and he will be assessed before kick-off.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season.

None of Tottenham’s injured players are fit for the long trip north.

Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) and Lucas Moura (knock) all miss out.

Antonio Conte could choose to start Steven Bergwijn, Sergio Reguilon or Emerson Royal if he wanted to refresh his squad.

Teenage striker Dane Scarlett will be again on the bench, having come on as a late substitute in the 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday.