Portsmouth midfielder Ronan Curtis banned against Oxford By Press Association February 28, 2022, 4:14 pm Ronan Curtis is banned against Oxford (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Portsmouth will be without Ronan Curtis for the visit of Oxford. Curtis picked up his 10th booking of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood and must now sit out two games. Defender Sean Raggett should be fit, despite taking a nasty fall in that game. Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) continue to work their way back towards full fitness while Michael Jacobs has a knee injury. Oxford boss Karl Robinson is contemplating starting Marcus Browne. The Middlesbrough loanee made his long-awaited debut in Saturday’s win over Cambridge when he came off the bench and could be handed a start. James Henry could also start after returning off the bench following a calf injury. Robinson said his side are “looking at different options” in a bid to combat Pompey’s threats. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close