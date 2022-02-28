Portsmouth midfielder Ronan Curtis banned against Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth will be without Ronan Curtis for the visit of Oxford.

Curtis picked up his 10th booking of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood and must now sit out two games.

Defender Sean Raggett should be fit, despite taking a nasty fall in that game.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) continue to work their way back towards full fitness while Michael Jacobs has a knee injury.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is contemplating starting Marcus Browne.

The Middlesbrough loanee made his long-awaited debut in Saturday’s win over Cambridge when he came off the bench and could be handed a start.

James Henry could also start after returning off the bench following a calf injury.

Robinson said his side are “looking at different options” in a bid to combat Pompey’s threats.