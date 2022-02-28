Paul Simpson set to stick with winning line-up for Rochdale visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will be hoping his winning return to the club continues with the visit of Rochdale.

Simpson will take charge of his first home game since being appointed Cumbrians manager for a second spell after victory at Leyton Orient on his comeback.

A rare start for defender Jon Mellish was one of five changes made by Simpson as Carlisle won 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

He has no fresh injury concerns this time around and is likely to stick as close to his winning formula as playing twice in three days allows.

Rochdale were also winners at the weekend as they beat promotion-chasing Northampton 1-0.

Jimmy Keohane made his return from a broken foot in the game but it remains to be seen if he can go again following a three-month lay-off.

Jimmy Ball could miss out after he came off at half-time with a head injury.

Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews (ankle) and Paul Downing (groin) are definite absentees.