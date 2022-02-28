Paul Simpson set to stick with winning line-up for Rochdale visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Simpson set to stick with winning line-up for Rochdale visit

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 4:27 pm
Paul Simpson takes charge of his first home game since being reappointed Carlisle boss last week. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Simpson takes charge of his first home game since being reappointed Carlisle boss last week. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will be hoping his winning return to the club continues with the visit of Rochdale.

Simpson will take charge of his first home game since being appointed Cumbrians manager for a second spell after victory at Leyton Orient on his comeback.

A rare start for defender Jon Mellish was one of five changes made by Simpson as Carlisle won 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

He has no fresh injury concerns this time around and is likely to stick as close to his winning formula as playing twice in three days allows.

Rochdale were also winners at the weekend as they beat promotion-chasing Northampton 1-0.

Jimmy Keohane made his return from a broken foot in the game but it remains to be seen if he can go again following a three-month lay-off.

Jimmy Ball could miss out after he came off at half-time with a head injury.

Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews (ankle) and Paul Downing (groin) are definite absentees.

