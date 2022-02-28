Aramide Oteh doubtful for Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aramide Oteh is likely to miss Crawley’s clash with Oldham on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old striker was replaced in the 15th minute of their 2-1 victory over Forest Green on Saturday with an injury and is yet to be known how severe it is.

Ashley Nadesan replaced Oteh in that game and scored, and he could step in from the off in midweek.

James Tilley could come back into the fold after he missed the game against Forest Green with a head injury.

Oldham will again be without midfielder Dylan Bahamboula for their trip south.

The 26-year-old will serve the last of his three-match ban after being sent off against Newport earlier this month.

Junior Luamba is still nursing a hamstring injury and will not play any part.

The Latics are still unbeaten since John Sheridan returned to the club as manager and will look to stretch that run to seven games.