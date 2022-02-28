[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Pattison could return to Harrogate’s starting line-up when they take on Port Vale.

The forward came off the bench in Town’s goalless draw with Barrow at the weekend after missing their victory over Bradford just a few days before.

Defenders Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards are still doubtful.

Simon Weaver’s team will play at the EnviroVent Stadium for the first time in three weeks as they look to make it three games unbeaten.

Port Vale defender James Gibbons will be monitored.

The defender has recovered from a hamstring injury and played an hour of Saturday’s win over Stevenage, but with another game in such close proximity, he may not be risked.

Midfielder Tom Conlon remains a doubt as he continues to recover from an Achilles problem.

Vale will be looking to make it nine Sky Bet League Two matches unbeaten.