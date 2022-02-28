Newport without Robbie Willmott for clash with leaders Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport will be without midfielder Robbie Willmott for the clash with Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green at Rodney Parade.

Willmott was forced off in the first half of the victory over Tranmere and now faces an extended lay-off with a calf problem.

On-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson are already out until at least April due to hamstring injuries.

And defender Priestley Farquharson’s season is over as he is set to go under the knife for a knee problem.

Forest Green will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

The 2-1 defeat at Crawley came hot on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Walsall but Rovers remain 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor had only been training lightly but he came through the game with Crawley.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards has no other problems to deal with.