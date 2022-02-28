Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One future expected to top agenda at emergency meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formula One’s governing body will stage an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

It is understood that the future of F1’s sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to top the agenda.

The president of the the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenk, has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.

Haas ran an all-white livery on Friday after the American-owned team removed the branding of its title partner Uralkali (Bradley Collyer/PA)

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who will chair Tuesday’s summit, wrote to Kostyuchenk last week to offer his full support.

On Monday, UEFA and FIFA took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.

An FIA spokesperson told the PA News agency: “An extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council will be convened tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“Further updates will be given following the meeting.”

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

F1 has already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place in Sochi on September 25, while Haas removed the branding of its title partner Uralkali for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona last week. The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita races for the team.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he could make no guarantees on the Russian driver’s future and said the issue of its Uralkali sponsorship is likely to be resolved in the coming days.