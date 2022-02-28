Get fans on side and secure top-flight safety – Jesse Marsch’s Leeds to-do list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Get fans on side and secure top-flight safety – Jesse Marsch’s Leeds to-do list

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 7:34 pm
Jesse Marsch has a big job on his hands (John Walton/PA)
Jesse Marsch has a big job on his hands (John Walton/PA)

Leeds rolled the dice on Sunday by sacking the popular Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach and have replaced him with American Jesse Marsch on a deal running until June 2025.

The decision to part with Bielsa has not been well received in West Yorkshire, but the 48-year-old Marsch – formerly of New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig – has a job to do.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the things he will need to do.

Get the fans on side

Often a new manager comes in with the fanbase having been calling for their predecessor to go. That is not the case at Leeds. Despite concerns about form, few Leeds fans wanted Bielsa to leave and the unrest at the club’s decision is palpable. Many fans waited outside the club’s training ground late into the night on Sunday to applaud Bielsa out for one last time, the Argentinian posing for photos as he went. It is not Marsch’s fault, but it is fair to say he may not have the regular amount of goodwill a new manager would expect to have from the off.

Recover some players

Liam Cooper has been a big miss
Liam Cooper has been a big miss (Tim Goode/PA)

Bielsa insisted on running a small squad supplemented by under-23 players, but this season more than most his plan has been undermined by a catastrophic injury list. At the time of writing the spine of the team, namely defender Liam Cooper, England star Kalvin Phillips and striker Patrick Bamford, remain in the stands. A return for all three could be close, giving Leeds fans even more reason to believe Bielsa deserved a little more time to see how results would go with a stronger squad to pick from.

Shore up the defence

Leeds have shipped goals at an alarming rate
Leeds have shipped goals at an alarming rate (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bielsa would never change his principles and, for three-and-a-half years, they saw him right. However, Leeds conceded 14 goals in the last week alone, their defence – so watertight as a Championship club – an open door for opposition. The return of Cooper, the club’s captain and clear leader, should help, but Marsch may need to consider ditching Bielsa’s often-derided man-marking system. However, given the players have worked to that plan for close to four years, how quickly can change be implemented?

Keep Leeds up

As simple as it sounds. Owner Andrea Radrizzani said he was removing Bielsa in order to protect the club’s Premier League status – they currently sit two places and two points above the drop zone. There is talk of Radrizzani’s partners, the San Francisco 49ers, upping their stake in the club, while plans to redevelop Elland Road are afoot. However, a lot of those plans could depend on the division Leeds play their football in, so Marsch needs results.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal