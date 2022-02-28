Chris Cadden impressed by Hibs’ defensive resolve under Shaun Maloney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Cadden impressed by Hibs’ defensive resolve under Shaun Maloney

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 10:34 pm
Chris Cadden is encouraged by Hibs’ defending (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Cadden believes Hibernian’s defensive resolve will help them thrive under Shaun Maloney.

The Easter Road side have kept six clean sheets in 12 matches since the 39-year-old replaced Jack Ross as manager in December.

Cadden feels that by making it hard for their opponents to score, Hibs have given themselves a good platform from which to flourish.

“I was part of the back four and the main thing is keeping clean sheets,” said Cadden, who played right-back in Sunday’s goalless draw with cinch Premiership leaders Celtic. “That means the least you are going to get from a game is a point and then you can try to build on that, so that’s what we are looking for.

“I thought we deserved a point against Celtic. We defended well and the clean sheet was big in terms of what we were looking for from the day.

“That was the main thing as, let’s not get it wrong, Celtic are a very good team.”

Hibernian have won five, drawn three and lost four of their 12 matches under Maloney and are now unbeaten in their last three.

Cadden is enjoying learning from the former Belgium assistant coach, and said: “Every day, you are just trying to learn from the gaffer and he has been great.

“His background with Belgium and the level he has played the game at, he is just going to have so much knowledge.

“He just sort of gives us it in drips and we just try to learn from him as much as we can.

“The way he wants to play football is the way I like as well, so we’re really enjoying it.”

