On this day in 2015: Jose Mourinho guides Chelsea to League Cup win over Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Jose Mourinho guides Chelsea to League Cup win over Spurs

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 6:03 am
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho with the Capital One Cup trophy on this day in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho with the Capital One Cup trophy on this day in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)

Jose Mourinho claimed the 21st trophy of his career as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 to win the Capital One Cup final at Wembley on this day in 2015.

John Terry’s deflected close-range effort beat Hugo Lloris to put Chelsea ahead at the end of the first half and Kyle Walker turned Diego Costa’s low drive into his own net after the break to give Mourinho’s men victory in the pouring rain.

Both goals were slightly fortuitous – but few would argue the Chelsea boss was lucky to win the trophy.

John Terry
Chelsea’s John Terry scores his side’s first goal during the Capital One Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham made the short journey to Wembley full of hope after their recent rejuvenation under Mauricio Pochettino.

The men in white played some fantastic football – and Christian Eriksen went close to giving them the lead when he struck the bar in the first half – but ultimately the Spurs boss was outwitted by his opposite number.

Shorn of the giant protective presence of Nemanja Matic, the theory was that Chelsea’s defence would be vulnerable to the threat caused by boy wonder Harry Kane and the tricky Eriksen.

But Kurt Zouma, operating as a defensive midfielder, kept Eriksen quiet all afternoon. It was a masterstroke from Mourinho.

Kurt Zouma
Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (left) and Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma battle for the ball during the Capital One Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

It says much about the Portuguese that his two-and-a-half year wait for a trophy was described as a “drought” in the build-up to the game.

Yet even his most damning critic could not argue he did not deliver on the biggest stage. This was his ninth win in 12 major finals and his 21st trophy arrived in just his 15th year in management.

Chelsea also went on to be crowned Premier League champions, but Mourinho left the club by “mutual consent” in December after a run of nine defeats in 16 matches at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal