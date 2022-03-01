Football rumours: Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen interest wanes due to lofty price tag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Victor Osimhen‘s lofty price tag could be too big of a mountain to climb in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Napoli striker. The Daily Star says United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani, with both weighing up leaving Old Trafford in the summer. However, Napoli are believed to value the forward at £100m – well above the amount United would be willing to spend.

The Sun, via Record, reports United are also stepping up their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, with Red Devils bosses sending scouts to watch the 26-year-old eight times this season.

United bosses are keen on Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have been handed a window to land Lille defender Jonathan David, according to the Daily Express. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says David is determined to move on from the French club at the end of the season, giving the Gunners a perfect incentive to make a move.

Ryan Yates and Nottingham Forest have commenced contract talks, the Daily Mirror says. Forest are believed to be intent on tying the in-form midfielder, 24, down on a new three-year deal.

Players to watch

Inter Miami are determined to sign Lionel Messi (Tim Goode/PA)

Lionel Messi: The Miami Herald reports David Beckham’s Inter Miami are willing to do everything they can to sign the Argentina striker, should he look to leave Paris St Germain.

Sergio Ramos: Staying with Paris St Germain, LA Galaxy are interested in making a move for the 35-year-old defender.