Ipswich, the lowest-ranked team left in Women’s FA Cup, draw WSL side West Ham

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:57 am
The lowest-ranked team in the competition will face WSL opposition (PA)
The lowest-ranked team in the competition will face WSL opposition (PA)

Southern Premier leaders Ipswich have been drawn at home to Women’s Super League club West Ham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Joe Sheehan’s third-tier side – the lowest-ranked team remaining – reached the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history by defeating divisional rivals Southampton on penalties on Sunday.

Championship strugglers Coventry have been handed a daunting trip to WSL leaders and 14-time winners Arsenal, while holders Chelsea will host Birmingham.

Manchester City will play at home to Everton in the other last-eight clash after thrashing rivals Manchester United 4-1 in round five.

The four ties will be played on Sunday, March 20. Winning clubs will collect £4,000 from the competition prize fund, with losing clubs picking up £1,000.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season’s rescheduled final, which was played on December 5 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Hayes’ Blues thumped Leicester 7-0 in the last-16 on Saturday.

West Ham – finalists in 2019 – overcame Reading 1-0 the following day, while Arsenal thrashed Liverpool 4-0, Everton won 2-0 at Charlton and Birmingham beat Durham 1-0.

Coventry, who are bottom of the second tier, registered a 4-2 success at West Brom.

This year’s final takes place on Sunday, May 15 at Wembley.

